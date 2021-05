Assemblyman Kevin Kiley on state mask mandate remaining despite new CDC guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many continue to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom over keeping the state’s mask mandate in place in defiance of changed CDC guidelines.

This is after several states have removed their mask mandates even before the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks.

California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing District 6, joined KUSI’s Logan Brynes to discuss the governor’s decision.