Assemblyman Kevin Kiley opposes Assembly Bill 1316

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A controversial charter school bill was recently ordered to inactive file at the request of an Assembly Member.

Assembly Education Committee Chair Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, asked that his charter school reform bill, AB 1316, be moved to the inactive file on June 3.

Assembly member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his opposition to the bill