Assemblyman Kevin Kiley reacts to the Governor’s State of the State Address





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Assemblyman, Kevin Kiley, tweeted out on Mar. 9th about Newsom all of a sudden wanting to “address rising gas prices” at the State of the State Address.

He challenges Newsom to back his bill to suspend the gas tax if he is actually serious about helping the citizens of the State.

Kiley claimed that if he decides not to suspend the gas tax, “it’s just the usual puffery”.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked to Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, about his reaction to what the Governor said at the State of the State Address.

