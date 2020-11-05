Assemblyman Kevin Kiley reelected amid fight to stop Newsom’s overreach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a State Superior Court judge tentatively ruled in favor of Assemblymembers James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) in their abuse of power lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom
In the tentative ruling, Judge Sarah Heckman declared the Governor’s recent Executive Order N-67-20 unconstitutional. More importantly, Judge Heckman’s tentative ruling places a permanent injunction against the Governor which prevents him from unilaterally making or changing state law moving forward.
Assemblyman Kiley has been leading the fight against Governor Newsom’s “unconstitutional” executive orders, and was soundly reelected Tuesday.
Kiley joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to share an update on the recent court ruling and his successful reelection.
Plus, Kiley has been working to repeal AB 5.