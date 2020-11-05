Assemblyman Kevin Kiley reelected amid fight to stop Newsom’s overreach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a State Superior Court judge tentatively ruled in favor of Assemblymembers James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) in their abuse of power lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom

In the tentative ruling, Judge Sarah Heckman declared the Governor’s recent Executive Order N-67-20 unconstitutional. More importantly, Judge Heckman’s tentative ruling places a permanent injunction against the Governor which prevents him from unilaterally making or changing state law moving forward.

Assemblyman Kiley has been leading the fight against Governor Newsom’s “unconstitutional” executive orders, and was soundly reelected Tuesday.

Kiley joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to share an update on the recent court ruling and his successful reelection.

Plus, Kiley has been working to repeal AB 5.

It would appear I have been reelected. Thank you! — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 4, 2020

Our Constitution does not countenance an Autocracy. Not for a single day, and certainly not for eight months with no end in sight. https://t.co/KkF3eCkoEr — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 3, 2020

I invite the author of #AB5 to join me in introducing legislation to repeal what remains of the law. Whatever our differences, we should be able to agree on respecting the will of California voters. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 5, 2020