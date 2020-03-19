Assemblyman Kevin Kiley urges Governor Newsom to suspend AB-5 amid the coronavirus pandemic





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has been working to repeal California’s Assembly Bill 5 since it became law.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kiley is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend AB 5 because “it would be a great help to countless Californians as well as our managing of this (COVID-19) crisis.” So many Californians are currently stuck at home, and unable to make money freelancing because of AB 5.

Assemblyman Kiley wants Californians to be “allowed” to work as freelancers, especially since they could currently be making money while quarantined at home.

Kiley’s most recent effort to repeal AB 5, AB 1928, failed to receive enough votes.

The bill, AB 1928, “would repeal those existing provisions and instead require a determination of whether a person is an employee or an independent contractor to be based on the specific multifactor test set forth in Borello, including whether the person to whom service is rendered has the right to control the manner and means of accomplishing the result desired, and other identified factors. The bill would make related, conforming changes.”

AB 1928 would take effect immediately as an urgency statue.

Even though the author of AB 5, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, is working on a bill to amend AB 5, Kiley says initiated a vote on AB 1928 because he believes the Californians hurt by AB 5 need the ability to earn a living as soon as possible, they aren’t able to wait another year for Gonzalez’s changes to become law.

Thursday, Kiley told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that he believes some proponents of AB 5 have told him that the bill has turned into a disaster. He explained, “I think there is a realization on the part of everyone to continue to enforce it.

Full interview with Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is below:

Thankfully, it isn't up to her. I'm hopeful @GavinNewsom will use his Emergency Powers to suspend #AB5. https://t.co/wD2yDe6aQ0 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 19, 2020

From the start, #AB5 has crushed the gig economy, leading to many lost jobs for freelancers. As our country continues to navigate coronavirus, Gov Newsom + the California State Legislature must repeal this bill, or at minimum stop its current enforcement, and support gig workers. https://t.co/ulrtUgB30M — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 19, 2020

Hundreds of Californians responded in a single day asking Gov. Newsom to suspend #AB5 during the #COVID19 crisis. This would help them cope with the emergency conditions, contribute to economy activity, and perform vital public health services.https://t.co/x6SGJTV5F6 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 19, 2020