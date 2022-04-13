Assemblyman Kiley calls on fellow lawmakers to pass AB 1638 ASAP

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California State Legislature is set to reconvene next week, and state lawmakers are calling on action for gas prices.

California lawmakers two weeks ago gutted Rocklin Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s AB 1638, a bill that aimed at suspending the state gas tax of 51 cents per gallon.

Only after hearing public comment from both sides of the argument, Assemblyman Alex Lee, D-San Jose, put forth the motion to amend Kiley’s bill, inputting a vehicle fuel windfall profits tax on California’s refineries.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing the 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the attempts of California lawmakers to diminish gas prices — or make it worse.

Instead of repealing the state gas tax, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waited a month to release his rebate proposal, but much about this proposal is still unknown.

The earliest Californians could receive Gov. Newsom’s gas relief is July.