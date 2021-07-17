Assemblyman Kiley discusses the CA Gubernatorial race, upcoming rally





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today’s the deadline to officially become a candidate in the CA gubernatorial race. Assemblyman and Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kiley is planning rallies across the state to kick his campaign into high gear.

Assemblyman and Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kiley joined KUSI to discuss his upcoming rally in San Diego.

Details on Assemblyman Kiley’s rally in San Diego:

WHERE: Ronald Reagan Community Center – 195 E. Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA

WHEN: Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m.