Assemblyman Kiley opposes state’s decision to wait until March 12 to lift mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is maintaining mask mandates in schools until March 12, but Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has expressed opposition to this date.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing the 6th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his opposition.

“It is causing kids pointless misery at this point,” said Assemblyman Kiley.