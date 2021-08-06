Assemblyman Randy Voepel opposes SVP placement in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce held a town hall Wednesday in response to questions regarding sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield being relocated to Borrego Springs.

Assemblyman Randy Voepel, R-Santee, wrote a letter to Judge Gill describing his opposition to placing Wakefield in Borrego Springs, which is part of his Assembly District.

Wakefield had previously been considered for a home in the Mount Helix neighborhood of El Cajon but was ultimately rejected.

Voepel joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the placement of Wakefield.