Assemblyman Todd Gloria helped lift dining perimeters for restaurants in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This past week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer signed an executive order to permit more outdoor dining for San Diego restaurants given San Diego County was placed on the State’s county monitoring list causing more restrictions.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria helped pave the way for easing seating restrictions.

The Mayoral candidate joined Good Morning San Diego to share his conversations with ABC and other State departments to allow for expanded dining perimeters for restaurants.

Gloria also shared his perspective on reopening California schools.