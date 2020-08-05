Assemblyman Todd Gloria is calling for reform to the employment department





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) joined 60 of his legislative colleagues signing a letter urging Governor Newsom to enact sweeping reform to the State’s Employment Development Department (EDD).

“As a state legislator, I have exhausted every avenue to try and get EDD to operate quicker, more efficiently, and with some basic customer service. EDD is failing Californians and enough is enough,” said Assemblymember Todd Gloria. “We are urging the Governor to take swift action to make the necessary changes at EDD. There is no more time to waste.”

San Diego Mayoral candidate and California Assemblymember, Todd Gloria discussed the letter on KUSI News.

KUSI’s Anna Laurel also asked Gloria about the movement to ‘Defund the Police’ that has gotten support from groups like Black Lives Matter.

Gloria said he is completely against the movement, and would rather see the police receive more training on certain things, and even better pay.

The letter Gloria and 60 other legislatures signed can be read here.

I joined my colleagues today in calling for sweeping reform of @CA_EDD. The status quo is unacceptable and enough is enough. https://t.co/mUnH1ZwhEO — Asm. Todd Gloria (@AsmToddGloria) August 5, 2020