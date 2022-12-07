Assemblyman Vince Fong proposes to temporarily suspend the Gas Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s price control proposal will likely increase the cost of gasoline and energy and cause a reliance on foreign markets, according to conservative experts.

Similar policies were implemented in the 80’s during the Oil Crisis of 1979 and they backfired entirely.

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R) is proposing temporarily suspending the gas tax instead of implementing penalties for Big Oil price gouging.

Assemblyman Fong joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss his thoughts.