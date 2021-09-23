Assemblymember Brian Maienschein on possible placement of SVP Douglas Badger in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – The San Diego Superior Court has ordered the conditional release of Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Douglas Badger. If you live in the community of Rancho Bernardo within the City of San Diego, the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) has recommended the placement of Douglas Badger at 17836 Frondoso Drive, San Diego, CA 92128.

Badger was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to 1981 and 1990.

That selection process is the responsibility of DSH and the San Diego Superior Court.

Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, represents California’s 77th Assembly District, which includes Rancho Bernardo, discussed the possible placement with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

RELATED STORY: Sexually Violent Predator Douglas Badger recommended to be placed in Rancho Bernardo