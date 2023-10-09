Assemblymember Brian Maienschein secured $750,000 of the state’s budget to expand the homeless efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblymember Brian Maienschein secured $750,000 of the state’s budget to expand the San Diego Housing Commission’s Multidisciplinary Outreach Program.

Mayor Todd Gloria insists that “housing ends homelessness,” adding that the only way to get people into housing is through the efforts of our outreach workers.

Assemblymember Maienschein explained how this $750,000 will be used to address our out-of-control homeless crisis on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.