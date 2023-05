Assemblymember David Alvarez is hosting his first AD-80 Health and Wellness Fair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblymember David Alvarez is hosting his first AD-80 Health and Wellness Fair to connect the residents of the 80th Assembly District with resources for health and wellness. Speakers from Casa Familiar, San Ysidro Health, and NAMI San Diego will provide information on topics like mental health, physical health, women’s health, and air quality.

For more information, click here.