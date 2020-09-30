Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber shares reaction to the first presidential debate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night in Ohio.

The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All of that was evident from the outset on the Cleveland stage.

Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber joined Good Morning San Diego to share her key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3. “I wasn’t really a debate it was a shouting match and every issue seemed to be derailed. Maybe some clarity was there but not much,” said Weber.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy also asked Assemblymember Weber about the controversial bill, written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and co-authored by San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria, AB 5.

Weber said the bill has “morphed into so many different things” and admitted that it still “needs some work.” Weber went on to say the intention of the legislation was clear, but “it has expanded into areas now that most of us feel very uncomfortable.”

She hopes more amendments are made to it.