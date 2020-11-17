Assemblymember Kevin Kiley blasts Gavin Newsom’s unilateral policy making

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Citing what he called an unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state is hitting an “emergency brake” on economic activity, moving 28 counties — including Orange — back to the most restrictive tier of California’s matrix governing business operations.

The move means 41 of the state’s 58 counties are now in the restrictive “purple” tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service.

Newsom also announced changes in the way counties will be classified in the matrix. Previously, counties could only move backward in the roadmap if they failed to meet key metrics — the rates of new cases and positive tests — for two consecutive weeks. Now a county will be moved backward after just one week of elevated numbers.

Counties can also potentially be moved back multiple tiers in the matrix if the numbers warrant, Newsom said. Under the new guidelines, counties that are moved backward in the tier system must require businesses to meet the accompanying restrictions immediately, as opposed to a previous three-day grace period.

The state previously updated counties’ placement in the matrix once a week — every Tuesday — but now counties can be moved at any time based on the numbers, the governor said.

The announcement comes as a major disappointment to business owners and elected officials who have been advocating against more lockdowns. Lockdowns have caused devastation in many other areas of life, and are not even proven to be an effective method of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley has been one of the leading advocates against lockdowns in California, and joined KUSI News to share his reaction to Newsom’s announcement.

Californians are willing to make sacrifices for the common good. They're not willing to make pointless sacrifices the Governor fails to justify and refuses to make himself. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 16, 2020

Newsom’s announcement can be seen below: