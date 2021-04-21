Assemblymember Kevin Kiley challenges Gov. Newsom’s executive powers

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Assemblymembers Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) and James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) argued before the Third District Court of Appeal against Gov. Newsom on April 20 in what could the first precedent-setting decision in state history on the limits of a governor’s emergency powers.

Kiley and Gallagher won cases in the Superior Court in which the judge restricted the governor from “exercising any further legislative powers in violation of the California Constitution and applicable statute” and stopping him “specifically from unilaterally amending, altering, or changing existing statutory law or making new statutory law.”

After the arguments, Kiley and Gallagher released this statement:

“We appreciated the opportunity to appear before the Appeals Court and are hopeful that the Superior Court’s ruling will be affirmed. The notion that one person can centralize all state power in his hands is utterly incompatible with our Constitution and form of government. This case can assure the extraordinary abuses of the past year are never repeated.”

Assemblymembers Kevin Kiley joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the Court of Appeal hearing.

We just argued before the Court of Appeal. The Justices appear poised to reject Gov. Newsom's request to dismiss the case and could soon issue the first binding decision in California history on the limits of emergency powers. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) April 20, 2021