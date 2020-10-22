Assemblymember Kiley details first day in court for case against Newsom’s COVID orders
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since March, Governor Newsom has signed 56 executive orders, changing more than 400 laws.
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, sued Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year over an executive order he issued.
The trial of Gallagher and Kiley v. Newsom began Wednesday in Yuba City.
Executive order No. N-67-20 required counties to mail all eligible voters vote-by-mail ballots. It also regulates the number of polling places and vote-by-mail drop off locations.
Gallagher and Kiley said Newsom had exceeded his authority and the lawsuit aims to restore decision-making authority back to local governments.
The case started Wednesday and Assemblymember Kiley joined KUSI to discuss what happened in the first day of court.