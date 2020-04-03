Assemblymember Todd Gloria to host Facebook live Q&A on California’s unemployment program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayoral candidate and California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria is hosting a Facebook Live question and answer session Thursday night at 8:00 PM to provide clarity and understanding of the State’s unemployment program.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, more than a million unemployment claims have already been furloughed in California, and many more are expected.

Todd Gloria joined us on KUSI News via phone to tell us why he decided to host the question and answer as well as what he expects some of the top questions to be.

If you have a question you want to ask, you can join in on his Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/AsmToddGloria/