Assemblymembers challenge Newsom executive order in court

YUBA CITY (KUSI) – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, sued Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year over an executive order he issued.

The trial of began Wednesday in Yuba City.

Executive order No. N-67-20 required counties to mail all eligible voters vote-by-mail ballots. It also regulates the number of polling places and vote-by-mail drop off locations.

Gallagher and Kiley said Newsom had exceeded his authority and the lawsuit aims to restore decision-making authority back to local governments.