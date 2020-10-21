Assemblymembers challenge Newsom executive order in court
YUBA CITY (KUSI) – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, sued Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year over an executive order he issued.
The trial of Gallagher and Kiley v. Newsom began Wednesday in Yuba City.
Executive order No. N-67-20 required counties to mail all eligible voters vote-by-mail ballots. It also regulates the number of polling places and vote-by-mail drop off locations.
Gallagher and Kiley said Newsom had exceeded his authority and the lawsuit aims to restore decision-making authority back to local governments.