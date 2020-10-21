Assemblymembers challenge Newsom executive order in court

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

James Gallagher, Kevin Kiley

In this photo taken Monday, June 15, 2020, Republican Assemblymen James Gallagher, of Yuba City, left, and Kevin Kiley, of Rocklin confer at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. An appellate judge, on Wednesday, June 17, stayed a lower court’s order barring California Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing directives that might conflict with state law. Gallagher and Kiley sued Newsom saying he had exceeded his authority.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

YUBA CITY (KUSI) – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, sued Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year over an executive order he issued.

The trial of Gallagher and Kiley v. Newsom began Wednesday in Yuba City.

Executive order No. N-67-20 required counties to mail all eligible voters vote-by-mail ballots. It also regulates the number of polling places and vote-by-mail drop off locations.

Gallagher and Kiley said Newsom had exceeded his authority and the lawsuit aims to restore decision-making authority back to local governments.

Categories: California News, Coronavirus, Politics