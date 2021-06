Assemblymembers file petition with California Supreme Court in case against the governor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblymembers James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced they have filed a petition with the California Supreme Court in Gallagher and Kiley v. Newsom, their case challenging Governor Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency powers.

Kiley joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the petition and the next steps in the case against Newsom.