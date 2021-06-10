Assemblywoman Akilah Weber’s AB 1207 will produce a plan for future pandemics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, MD (D-San Diego), recently presented her first bill, AB 1207, since taking office as the 79th Assembly District representative. AB 1207 establishes the “Pathway through Pandemics Task Force,” which will collect and analyze California’s COVID-19 data and develop a response plan for future pandemics.

Assemblywoman Weber said she was glad to help push for these “long-overdue updates to our current public health processes.” Adding that she, “worked in the hospitals throughout the pandemic, and I witnessed the real lives of people affected by COVID-19. The next pandemic is not a matter of ‘if,’ it is a matter of ‘when.’ I want to ensure we do everything we can to invest in sustainable plans that value the life and health of all Californians during a pandemic.”

Assemblywoman Weber joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her legislation in more detail.