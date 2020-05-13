Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez discusses explicit tweet aimed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘temper tantrum’ on CNN





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tesla’s factory reopened Monday with Elon Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him. The plant apparently continued operations on Tuesday, and it wasn’t clear whether Tesla met a 5 p.m. PDT deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

After Musk threatened to move the Tesla plant out of California, and into Texas or Nevada, because of the unelected Public Health Director mandating how he run his company, San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted, “F*ck Elon Musk” in response to the threat.

She clarified her explicit tweet at an American citizen writing, “California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that.”

California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Musk responded to Gonzalez’s original tweet with a simple reply saying, “Message Received.”

Tuesday, Assemblywoman Gonzalez was on CNN to discuss her views on Musk reopening the Tesla production plant in violation of the Alameda County Public Health order.

Gonzalez said she believes “we all should be outraged that a millionaire who has got so much from their partnership from California, continues to put workers in unsafe positions, continues to union bust, continues to wave his middle finger at California, that we’re just supposed to allow that and let him throw his temper tantrum and do what he wants. There are mom and pop businesses that are struggling to open up and he should abide by the same rules as everyone else.”

"I'm sorry for my language… but that was the feeling that I had… when I realized that Elon Musk doesn't care about his workers." CA State Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez on her tweet about the Tesla CEO. Gonzalez's tweets came as Musk threatened to move to avoid the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/mqPbyGTVr7 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 12, 2020

Discussing her explicit tweet towards @ElonMusk on @CNN, Assemblywoman @LorenaSGonzalez says we should not allow Musk "to throw his temper tantrum and do what he wants." She apologized for the language she used, but said that's how she felt. More info: https://t.co/QJocCN006d pic.twitter.com/XQrxsod8jk — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 13, 2020