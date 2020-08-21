Assemblywoman Shirley Weber outlines ethnic studies requirement for California State system





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature Monday on AB 1460 means students in the California State Univesity system will have to take an ethnic studies course before graduation.

A month prior, CSU leaders told Sacramento lawmakers that the government shouldn’t dictate educational curriculum. But, Governor Newsom and state lawmakers didn’t agree as the legislature passed the bill on August 3rd.

AB 1460 mandates all CSU students must take ethnic studies in order to graduate.

Assemblymember Shirley Weber, a San Diego Democrat and author of the bill, AB 1460, taught Africana Studies, an ethnic studies discipline, at San Diego State University for several decades. But Weber, and other backers, called the CSU ethnic studies and social justice plan watered-down. Starting in the 2021–22 academic year, California State University has to provide for courses in ethnic studies at each of its campuses. The graduation requirement of one, 3-unit course begins for students completing their degrees in the 2024–25 academic year. Assemblymember Shirley Weber joined KUSI News to detail what curriculum ethnic studies students will be taught as mandated by AB 1460.