Assistance League of Greater San Diego hosting 17th annual Treasure Bazaar





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 17th annual Treasure Bazaar kicks off this weekend!

Chair of the Treasure Bazaar, Roni Mizoguchi, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event and the eight philanthropic programs the proceeds will fund.

Assistance League Greater San Diego PSA: