Assistant San Diego city attorney John Hemmerling joins race for county sheriff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s about to be a new sheriff in town and it could be John Hemmerling, the current assistant city attorney of San Diego.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s race is a critical seat in the County of San Diego and one of the newest candidates, John Hemmerling, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his campaign.