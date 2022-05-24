Asylum-seekers come over the southern border despite Federal Judge blocking Title 42 expiration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Asylum-seekers still came over the southern border on Monday despite a judge putting a stay on the Biden administration’s attempts to lift Title 42.

Buses of migrants released from U.S. custody into the U.S. arrived the non-profit Mission: Border Hope the same day Title 42 was supposed to expire.

On Friday, a Federal Judge in Louisiana ruled that the Title-42 COVID-19 Asylum Restrictions must continue at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a preliminary injunction hearing US District Judge, Robert Summerhays, ordered that restrictions at our southern border must continue.

The ruling blocked the Biden Administration’s plan for the Title 42 restrictions to expire this Monday, May 23rd.

The measure was enacted by the CDC back in March of 2020 and provides for asylum-seeking migrants to be turned away in order3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

