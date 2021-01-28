Asymptomatic infections of COVID represent at least a third of cases





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A new study from Scripps Research that includes more than 1.8 million people confirms that asymptomatic infections make up a large portion of COVID-19’s global footprint, representing at least a third of cases. At least 1 in 2 people with COVID-19 never show symptoms, the study found.

KUSI spoke with Daniel Oran, an author of the new report and member of the digital medicine group at at Scripps Research Translational Institute on the study’s findings.

The new study was published in Annals of Internal Medicine and can be read here: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6976