At-home chair workout with Cindy Whitmarsh





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Finding yourself dry on time to work out at the gym or under the sky?

Then Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, and Kathy Babcock, Fitness Model, have the perfect workout for you.

The fitness duo joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate how to perform their at home chair workout.

Perform each exercise 15/20 reps, 2/3 times, then stretch.

1. Chair squats

2. Chair dips

3. Seated alt knee crunch

4. Hold on curtsy lunges

5. S. Leg lunge and lift

6. 1 arm row and lat press

7. Rear delt raise, sit up alt lat raise

8. Biceps curls, stand and press