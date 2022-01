At-home HIIT workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to demonstrate a high intensity interval training workout!

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, 15 seconds, rest and repeat.

1. Moving high knee hold

2. Squat, heel raise, and reach

3. Split lunge, squat, lateral jump

4. 4x leap frog to burpee

5. S. leg pendulum, tap downs

6. Double squat heel kick

7. Plank jack and sit back

8. Eccentric crunch and rotate