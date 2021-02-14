At-home workouts from fitness experts at HIIT Body Burn!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – HIIT Body Burn! has a few rigorous workouts viewers can do at home without much equipment.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, take a 10 second break and repeat three times.

1. Chest fly Jacks two times, to low squats two times

2. Wide to narrow jump squats

3. Switch lunge to rear foot lift and tap

4. Squat walkouts to jump squats

5. Arm walks two times, cross taps two times, climbers four times

6. Plank walks two times, to forearm dolphin push-ups

7. Dip and kick

8. Cross knee crunch to toe tap

KUSI Fitness Expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, and fitness model Michele Laroque joined KUSI for a morning workout demonstration.