At least 1 killed in crash between SUV and motorcycle in Bostonia area





BOSTONIA (KUSI) – At least one person was killed Monday in a crash in the unincorporated Bostonia area north of El Cajon.

The crash, involving a Kia Sorrento SUV and a motorcycle, was reported shortly after 7:05 a.m. on Pepper Drive near Garywood Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.