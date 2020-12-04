At least 1 Killed in solo vehicle crash in Dehesa





DEHESA (CNS) – A 33-year-old Lemon Grove man died Friday morning when he lost control of his car on a rural road east of El Cajon.

The crash was reported around 6:35 a.m. on Dehesa Road near Sycuan Summit Drive, in front of Singing Hills Golf Resort, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

The man was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima eastbound on Dehesa when he approached a left curve in the road and for unknown reasons, allowed the Nissan to veer to the right and off the roadway, Christy said.

The sedan went down an embankment and slammed into a boulder at the bottom, he said.

The driver was found unresponsive in the car and taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Christy said. His name was withheld pending family notification.