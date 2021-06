At least 10 cars illegally drive down Mission Beach boardwalk

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – At least 10 cars were captured on video illegally driving down the boardwalk in Mission Beach, California.

This is one of many times this has been captured on video over the last few weeks.

The KUSI News viewer who sent us this video, said some of his friends, among others, were nearly hit by the vehicles and had to jump over the wall to avoid a collision.

The video was taken Friday night (6/4/21), at 10:50 PM.