At least 3 arrested outside SDPD headquarters during ‘Unlawful Assembly’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At least three people were arrested near police headquarters in downtown San Diego during a protest calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case, it was reported Thursday.

The protest, involving hundreds of people in two separate groups, began about 7 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of 8th and B streets and moved along Broadway.

Around 10:15 p.m Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department declared the protest an unlawful assembly because of “acts of violence and vandalism … in front of (police) headquarters.

“Demonstrators are ordered to immediately disperse. If you do not do so you may be arrested,” the department tweeted. “There are several routes allowing free movement out of the area.”

In response to acts of violence & vandalism, the protest in front of the SDPD Headquarters building (1401 Broadway) has now been declared an unlawful assembly. Demonstrators are ordered to immediately disperse. If you do not do so you may be arrested. pic.twitter.com/coUlOTVZ6p — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 24, 2020

A person in the crowd tried to lower flags outside the station and officers moved in. Moments later, a loud bang was heard.

Officers clashed with the demonstrators on at least two occasions and arrested at least three individuals. It was not immediately clear what crimes the arrestees were suspected of committing.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched drug raid on her home in March. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

A grand jury in Louisville on Wednesday decided that no officers will face charges for Taylor’s death.

Prosecutors argued the two officers who fired at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend.

The officer who fired the fatal shot and another officer who fired his weapon at Taylor face no charges, but former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison was indicted with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went through Taylor’s apartment and into an adjoining unit.

An unlawful assembly has been declared in downtown San Diego. Protestors are outside of police headquarters. At least two people have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/tR4F82Nga1 — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) September 24, 2020