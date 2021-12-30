At least 40 inches of snow forecast for Snow Valley Mountain Resort

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 40 inches (or more) of new snow from Wednesday through Thursday night for Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs, California.

This means a powdery paradise for anyone with the gear and the guts!

Kevin Somes, Snow Valley Vice President and General Manager of Snow Valley, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the expected snowfall.

Somes described the snowy season as already getting off to an abundant start and expected a good snowy season well into the spring.