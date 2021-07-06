At least three badly hurt in South Bay pileup





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – At least three people were badly hurt Tuesday in a pileup on a South Bay thoroughfare.

The wreck occurred at about 11 a.m. on East H Street, near Paseo Del Rey in Chula Vista, police said.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the accident, during which one of them toppled over onto its side and caught fire, according to Lt. Gino Grippo of the Chula Vista Police Department.

CVPD Officers and fire personnel helped the unconscious 21-year-old male trapped inside the car which was burning and flipped on its side.

Officials also offered air to a 55-year-old female trapped in her vehicle and a few injured others.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment of injuries — including internal trauma and broken bones — that were serious but apparently not life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The accident forced closures of traffic lanes in the area until shortly before 3 p.m., according to Grippo.

Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the cause of the collision, but the CVPD Traffic bureau is continuing to investigate the accident.