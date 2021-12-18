At the YMCA you may remove your face covering while exercising or playing indoor sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 16 the California Department of Public Health gave further guidance on the state-wide temporary indoor mask mandate.

According to the Department of Public Health, you may remove your face covering while exercising or playing indoor sports.

They ask you to continue to wear a face covering, regardless of your vaccination status, while moving about the facility. Although not required, we ask that you maintain 6 feet of social distance when possible.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Copley-Price Family YMCA will host their annual Toy Giveaway Holiday Party with outdoor events for San Diegans.

Over 80 bicycles will be given away to City Heights Children and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will also join “Cookies with Santa” community celebration.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2018 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Copley-Price Family YMCA 4300 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92105

For more information, visit www.ymcasd.org.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with YMCA’s Dan Cruz about the new mask update and the upcoming event in El Cajon.