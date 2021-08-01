Athletes are putting the spotlight on mental health in sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Naomi Osaka to Simone Biles, star athletes are putting a spotlight on mental health in sports.

Brian Alman, who is an author and holds a PhD in psychology, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rise in public mental health breaks.

Dr. Alman expressed that more compassion is needed when viewing these stories, and people learn compassion from those around them.

That being said, there will always be haters, Dr. Alman said, but we should strive to be the opposite of those people.