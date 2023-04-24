Athletic training license bill to reduce deaths amongst highschool athletes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has 800,000 high school athletes, but just 56% of schools have access to an athletic trainer.

Of the 56%, roughly 0% have an athletic trainer licensed in the state of California according to Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber.

Weber, alongside the LA Rams, has introduced AB 796 which would establish the California Board of Athletic Training aimed at ensuring students are under the proper care when participating in high school sports.