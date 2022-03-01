Attorney and Let Them Breathe activist react to Newsom’s school mask decision





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Individual school districts now have local control when it comes to masking requirements in schools.

There are 42 school districts in San Diego County and two of them have already stated that they will keep the mask mandate for now.

Sweetwater Union High School District and San Diego Unified School District have decided to keep the mandate

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez and Jenny Milkowski talked with Arie Spangler and Sharon McKeeman about the Governor’s decision.