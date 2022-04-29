Attorney and pilot Michael Curran recaps what led the City of San Diego cutting down palm trees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As you know, homeowners and residents of the Ocean Beach & Point Loma area of San Diego are continuing their effort to save the iconic palm trees that line their street.

The City of San Diego already cut down five of the iconic palm trees, claiming the FAA says they are too tall, and interfering with ground radar from arriving planes.

KUSI has talked to the nearby residents and experienced pilots, all of which are not buying that excuse.

Attorney Michael Curran, a aviation pilot himself, explained on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego Wednesday, that there is no danger to aviation safety resulting from these 100-year-old palm trees.

Former Naval Aviator, Brian ‘Sunshine’ Sinclair’, reiterated this stance, adding that the FAA presented the City of San Diego with other options they could have followed through with, but decided to go with cutting down the five trees in question.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has refused to speak with KUSI News about this issue, despite numerous requests.

This decision by the City of San Diego has led San Diegans to believe their is another motive that the city is keeping secret. The attorney for the homeowners fighting back against any further removal of these palms, Marc Applebaum, believes the FAA had nothing to do with the removal of the iconic palm trees.

Applebaum specifically called out Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and Forester Brian Wagner for being responsible for the controversial decision.

Friday, attorney and pilot, Michael Curran, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to recap what happened, and what the future looks like for the beloved palm trees in Ocean Beach.

Curran’s Executive Summary;

1. San Diego officials claim FAA demanded they remove trees; FAA denies and has only done a preliminary study;

2. Trees are not listed on any FAA chart, map, NOTAM as an obstruction that risks flight safety;

3. If FAA felt there was an immediate risk to flight safety FAA could issue Temporary flight restrictions “TFR” in the area, or take emergency action;

4. The glideslope and localizer airport radios project duplicative modulated signals that go around building and trees, they are not affected by these trees;

5. The modulated, strong ILS radio signals are unaffected by palm trees, particularly palm trees located well below the glideslope transmitting and well south of the localizer transmitting radio target areas.

6. The trees are located approx.. ½ south of runway extended center line, aircraft would not be in this are unless way of course;

7. Top of the trees is several hundred feet below where aircraft would be either on takeoff RWY 27 or landing RWY 09;

8. It is unknown why CITY SD wants to remove trees, but they are not a risk to flight safety

