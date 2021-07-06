Attorney Annie Ellis explains current job market and San Diego’s eviction ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has banned evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants’ debt.

To be eligible, tenants must make 80% or less of the area’s median income. Tenants who are not eligible can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. Landlord groups say the state needs to move more quickly to distribute money to aid landlords who haven’t been getting paid.

San Diego passed an ordinance that will continue the moratorium until at least August 15.

Also, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department was the latest sign that the reopening of the economy is propelling a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession.

Restaurant traffic across the country is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and more people are shopping, traveling and attending sports and entertainment events.