Attorney Applbaum gives update on Point Loma residents fighting to save 20 palm trees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Point Loma residents are continuing the fight against the City of San Diego to keep 20 palm trees from being removed along Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach.

City officials sought to remove the trees after they were cited as potentially threatening to airplanes in and out of the San Diego International Airport.

Attorney defending the Ocean Beach residents, Marc Applbaum, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates on the lawsuit.