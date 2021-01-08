Attorney Brian Watkins explains what it takes to implement the 25th Amendment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrats continue to call for President Trump to be removed from office, through the use of the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment provides that the VP shall immediately assume the presidency, if the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Criminal and Constitutional Attorney, Brian E. Watkins, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain why the Democrats are wrong in thinking they can use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.