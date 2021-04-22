Attorney Brian Watkins speculates on how jury reached decision in Chauvin’s case

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was a pivotal moment in American history.

The ubiquity of cell phones with cameras have captured and shared footage of assaults and killings of Black men and women at the hands of police.

The commonplace deaths have given birth to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which has grown drastically in recent years.

Brian E. Watkins, Criminal and Civil Attorney from Brian E. Watkins & Associates, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the verdict in the trial against Chauvin.