Attorney discuses SVP hearing, Did the judge violate statutes?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was a packed courtroom at the hearing of 69 year-old, Michael Martinez, who jailed after four separate cases that occurred between 1979 and 2004 in San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

His crimes included child molestation, annoying/molesting a child, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and annoying a child under 18, according to the DA’s office.

The hearing on June 8th is to determine whether the sexually violent predator should be placed in Borrego Springs or not.

Martinez has been recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals for placement at 3406 Running M Road.

Maria Severson, Attorney with Aguirre & Severson LLP, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss any updates on the Borrego Springs SVP hearing.