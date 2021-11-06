Attorney discusses legality of OSHA issuing worker vaccination mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued an emergency temporary standard in efforts to protect 84 million workers across the U.S. from contracting and spreading coronavirus at work.

OSHA has set a Jan. 4 deadline to get all workers for large companies vaccinated.

All unvaccinated workers must begin wearing masks at work by Dec. 5.

Annie Ellis, Employment Attorney, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the legality of OSHA’s standard.