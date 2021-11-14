Attorney discusses Project for Open Government’s letter to local supervisors on new public comment rules

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to enact new public comment rules during Board meetings, the Project for Open Government wrote a letter to the Board regarding the new rules.

The Board’s decision came after a particularly heated meeting in which one speaker made comments many found to be racist and vitriolic.

The group has threatened litigation if the new public comment rules are not fixed to prevent legal violations.

Cory J. Briggs, Attorney from Briggs Law Corporation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the letter and the Board’s decision.